If you were wondering where Steph Curry's talent came from, his dad showed everyone before a game

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 11:07 am

Steph Curry might be the NBA’s three-point king, but his talent has to have come from somewhere, right?

Correct – and before Curry’s Golden State Warriors side hosted the Charlotte Hornets, those of us who were unaware of his father Dell Curry’s talent, were given a demonstration from all of 30 yards.

Steph tossed his dad the ball in the pre-game, and the result was inevitable.

It turns out Dell played 16 seasons in the NBA, becoming the Hornets’ record points scorer and record three-point scorer during his time playing for Charlotte.

The 52-year-old, who retired in 2002, reportedly then turned to his son before saying: “Your turn!”

You never lose it.

