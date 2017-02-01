If Premier League clubs were buying lunchtime meal deals - what did they get?

Round-ups of the January transfer window are never in short supply, so to add some whimsy after a relatively dull deadline day we thought we’d find some metaphors for it all.
Looking at some of the more interesting movers of the window we asked – if this was them buying a meal deal, what did they just buy?
Their meal deal: In Joey Barton, Burnley have skipped on the sandwich and gone for the spiciest Peperami they can find. Not everyone can handle them that hot anyway and you’re certain they aren’t good for you but you can’t resist buying one all the same.
Fortunately for the Blues they managed to keep hold of top-scorer Diego Costa despite rumours of interest from China.
Their meal deal: Chelsea considered buying some food, but instead decided to take back the cheese and pickle sandwich they gave to the little kid from Bournemouth instead, deciding they wanted it after all – who needs to spend money?
Meanwhile they’ve hardly sent anyone away either, apart from some youngsters temporarily.
Their meal deal: It looked like Palace had simply bought two quite fancy packs of crisps of the same flavour, but they grabbed for some French bread and a piece of cake just before they reached the checkout. Will their last-minute purchases be enough to keep hunger and relegation from the door?
If Schneiderlin can show the class he showed at Southampton before he moved to Manchester United he could be a key player this season, and 19-year-old Lookman’s exciting talent and speed makes that two important signings for Everton’s future under Koeman.
The blue half of Merseyside also cleared out Tom Cleverley, Oumar Niasse and Gerard Deulofeu on loan, while Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo left on a permanent basis to join ex-manager David Moyes at Sunderland.
Their meal deal: Gathering some pennies together from clearing out the attic certainly wasn’t enough to fund it all, but the Blues broke the bank anyway for a croissant from down the street and a fancy new milkshake from the local cafe – and they won’t regret it one bit.
A combined fee of about £20 million for the midfielders won’t keep them from going down, but maybe – just maybe – new signings can.
They’ve brought in midfielders Markus Henriksen and Alfred N’Diaye, winger Lazar Markovic of Liverpool, striker Oumar Niasse of Everton and Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia all on loan. Meanwhile former Brazil under-20 midfielder Evandro has joined for an undisclosed fee from Porto.
Their meal deal: They’ve traded in their Sainsbury’s liver pate and Scottish shortbread for a hodgepodge selection of world foods from the market to cure their hunger. If it works out fair play to them for trying – but it might not be enough.
The Black Cats brought in Everton’s Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo – who is likely to fill the left back position – while veteran defender Joleon Lescott, who Moyes once signed for Everton, has joined on a short-term deal.
Their meal deal: With little funds available Sunderland have raided the reduced section. They’ve picked up some sandwiches but nothing more exciting than a tuna mayonnaise – and one you think might be slightly past its sell-by date.
The Hammers were linked with a plethora of players this window, including Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe and even Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas in one report on deadline day. In the end though they brought in Southampton and European Championship-winning Portugal defender Jose Fonte (£8 million) and Scottish winger Snodgrass (£10 million) from Hull.
Their meal deal: After being told their favourite French provider would no longer help feed them, the Irons decided to move on and buy some award-winning Portuguese rye bread and some good old-fashioned ham – but some highly-rated and proven ham at that.
Manchester City meanwhile picked up an order they made months ago – they’ll be hoping Gabriel Jesus keeps them full until May.
Some of these teams saved good money of course, but whether they’ll be feeling particularly hungry by the time summer rolls around, only time will tell.