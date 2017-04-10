Home»Sport

Ian Wright hits out at Arsenal

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 10:24 pm

Former striker Ian Wright led the condemnation of Arsenal's performance in their embarrassing loss to Crystal Palace, saying: "At least I tried."

As the Gunners suffered another serious blow to their Champions League hopes - and manager Arsene Wenger to his standing among the fans - criticism rained in.

Writing on Twitter, Wright, the club's second-highest goalscorer, said: "Wow, some of the comments I get from Arsenal fans on here.

"At least I f*****g tried! That dressing room is lost. Brilliant stuff palace."

