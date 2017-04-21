Home»Sport

Ian Poulter loses PGA Tour card

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 10:36 pm

Ian Poulter has lost his PGA Tour card after missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open.

The Ryder Cup favourite, a two-time winner on tour, needed to bank at least £23,905 by finishing in the top 30 but he was unable to make it to the weekend.

Poulter, 41, has been playing on a medical exemption following a foot operation last year but, with that expiring, he needed to earn his card.

A first round of three over left him facing an uphill challenge and today's one-under 71 was not enough to keep him in the mix.

He managed four birdies in the front nine but also made three bogeys to stifle his momentum.

Poulter, who has a highest finish of 11th this season, may still be seen at PGA events but will now require invitations if he is to appear on the PGA circuit.

Tweeting after his round, Poulter wrote: "The best thing about golf is it gives you what you deserve, Also when the chips are down you find out who your real friends really are !!!!!"

Responding to one message of support from a fan, he added: "I guess the road needs re tarmacking after a good few miles. A career isn't a career without the odd bump along they way."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, golf, Ian Poulter

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Slaven Bilic considering dropping Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph

Cork City continue incredible winning streak with victory against St Pat's

No injury setback for Conor Murray, says Munster boss

Burnley's Joey Barton free to face Man United


Today's Stories

Andy Farrell: Heat of battle will tell all

LOUISE GALVIN: Rugby on the up in the land of the rising sun

John Caulfield: We’re firing our managers like it’s the Premier League

Resolute Duncan Williams still pushing for perfection

Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 