‘I love boxing and need it back in my life’: Tyson Fury signs with Matthew Macklin’s MTK

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 01:46 pm

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has signed with boxing management company MTK Global.

The group, which was founded by Matthew Macklin, will act as advisors for Fury ahead of his comeback to the heavyweight division next year.

Fury hasn't fought since beating Wladimir Klitchsko for the world title two years ago.


