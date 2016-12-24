Home»Sport

I have ambitions like everyone else, says Virgil van Dijk

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 08:50 am

Virgil van Dijk remains happy at Southampton but has ambitions to play at "the highest level".

The Dutch defender has been linked with Manchester City and Chelsea, and an eye-watering prospective fee of £50m or more is being more widely reported.

The 25-year-old is relaxed about the speculation but admits he is no different to any other player in wanting to better himself.

"Everyone says that at 25, the best years are still to come but I am enjoying every bit of it now," he told the Times.

"Southampton is a very good club for me, it is an amazing place to be and I am happy to be part of the success.

"Every player in the world has ambitions; I have ambitions like everyone else. I want to get the maximum out of myself as a player.

"I can improve in every aspect and that takes time. That takes games. That takes playing at the highest level and with the national team.

"The figures you mention about me? I cannot do anything about that. That is football these days. But I don't feel the pressure - no chance."

