I don't want to believe €300m offer for Ronaldo, says Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte believes the €300m offer reportedly made to Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo by an unnamed Chinese Super League club is wrong.

Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent, claimed Real had been offered a transfer fee worth the equivalent of £257m for the player, who would in turn receive over €100m - around £86m - a year in salary.

Mendes said his client had no interest in a deal which Conte hopes is not real.

Chelsea head coach Conte said: "I think it's an incredible story. We are talking about a lot, lot, lot of money.

"I don't want to trust in this. I don't want to believe in this, because, I think, we are talking about an amount of money which is not right."

Oscar moved from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG for £52m last week, while Carlos Tevez, who played under Conte at Juventus, is the latest big-name player to move to China.

"I saw the last contract, the last contract with Carlos Tevez," Conte added.

"I think we are talking about a lot of money. This type of offer is incredible, and it's very difficult for the players to say no.

"But I must be honest, I think it's not right. You must have respect for the money.

"I don't agree with this situation."