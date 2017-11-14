Home»Sport

'I am just devastated' - An emotional James McClean reacts to Denmark's defeat of Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 10:12 pm

James McClean found it hard to hide his feelings after the Republic of Ireland's 5-1 loss to Denmark tonight in Dublin.

Speaking to RTÉ at the Aviva Stadium, he said he was "devastated".

"I don't know what to say," he said.

"We got a great start and then... I don't know what to say.

"I'm just devastated, not just for us but for everyone. It's been a long campaign. We let ourselves down."

When asked if heart and spirit were not enough to win the match, McClean said the Denmark team were too good for them on the night.

"They were just better. I don't know what to say, I'm just devastated."

Watch the interview here:


KEYWORDS

soccersportworld cup

More in this Section

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair held on suspicion of assaulting police officer

Katie Taylor to make first defense of WBA title against Jessica McCaskill

Randolph nervous and excited ahead of tonight's game

Sweden celebrated qualifying for the World Cup by absolutely destroying a San Siro TV set


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Loosen the straitjacket and Ireland can escape to victory against Denmark

Ireland squad uniting behind Bundee Aki after criticism

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »