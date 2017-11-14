'I am just devastated' - An emotional James McClean reacts to Denmark's defeat of Republic of Ireland

James McClean found it hard to hide his feelings after the Republic of Ireland's 5-1 loss to Denmark tonight in Dublin.

Speaking to RTÉ at the Aviva Stadium, he said he was "devastated".

"I don't know what to say," he said.

"We got a great start and then... I don't know what to say.

"I'm just devastated, not just for us but for everyone. It's been a long campaign. We let ourselves down."

When asked if heart and spirit were not enough to win the match, McClean said the Denmark team were too good for them on the night.

"They were just better. I don't know what to say, I'm just devastated."

Watch the interview here: