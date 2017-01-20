Hyundai withdraw car from Monte Carlo rally following spectator death

Hyundai Motorsport have withdrawn Hayden Paddon's car from the Monte Carlo Rally following a crash on Thursday which resulted in the death of a spectator.

New Zealander Paddon went off the course on a left-hand bend towards the end of the 21.25 kilometre Entrevaux-Ubraye opening leg, which saw his Hyundai i20 Coupe roll over and caused Special Stage 1 to be halted as it blocked the road.

Video from Carabola.

While both Paddon and co-driver Jonathan Kennard were not injured, rally organisers said emergency services were called to assist a spectator, who had "passed out". Later, it was confirmed the person had died.

Hyundai subsequently issued a statement of condolence and also revealed Paddon's car would not be taking any further part in the event, which marks the start of the new FIA World Rally Championship.

"As a mark of respect for the spectator who sadly passed away we have decided to withdraw car #4 from Rallye Monte-Carlo," a post on the team's official Twitter page read.

Hyundai's statement added: "Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of a spectator during the opening stage of Rallye Monte-Carlo on Thursday evening.

"The incident occurred at the same time as the #4 Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC of Hayden Paddon and John Kennard crashed into the mountainside, after the car hit a patch of black ice at the entry to a left-hand turn.

"The team and crew have pledged their full support to the event organisers and authorities to understand the full details.

"Hyundai Motorsport extends its condolences to the family, friends and individuals affected."

I am incredibly saddened by today's accident and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the person involved...p1 https://t.co/Wu6Hw01LGJ — Hayden Paddon (@HaydenPaddon) January 20, 2017

Organisers Automobile Club de Monaco has launched an investigation into the events surrounding the spectator's death.

A statement read: "The Automobile Club de Monaco regrets to advise further details following incident of the car #4 (Paddon/Kennard) in SS 1.

"The spectator was transported by helicopter from the stage to hospital in Nice. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the spectator has sadly died.

"An investigation has commenced into the incident and all involved parties will provide assistance to the authorities.

"Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."

Friday's opening speed test of 24.63km from Agnieres-en-Devoluy to Le Motty saw overnight leader Thierry Neuville, the Belgian also driving for Hyundai, extend his advantage in tricky conditions which included snow and sheet ice.