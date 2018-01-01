How some top sporting stars saw in 2018

It was New Year’s Eve and the world’s top sporting stars were celebrating – some by partying and some by going to bed early.
Here’s how some of the best known faces in sport saw in 2018.
With no golf for a while Rory McIlory enjoyed a nice bottle of wine.
Lee Westwood was also planning a heavy night in the Maldives.
David Beckham enjoyed a bit of father and son time.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane had eight balls to keep him occupied.
2017 has been good to me. Bring on 2018! #Hattrickballs #Goldenboot #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/WuKBBmP7B6— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 31, 2017
It was a family affair for Eden Hazard.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoyed a glass of orange juice with his pop star girlfriend Perrie Edwards.
Brazilian footballer Neymar prepared for 2018 by having a sponsored shave.
Galera, já estou aqui me preparando pra virada do ano. Confiante por um 2018 ainda melhor! pic.twitter.com/4TgemeQKzz— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 31, 2017
Spare a thought for UFC star Connor McGregor, whose party plans were ruined by family illness.
