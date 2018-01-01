How some top sporting stars saw in 2018

It was New Year’s Eve and the world’s top sporting stars were celebrating – some by partying and some by going to bed early.

Here’s how some of the best known faces in sport saw in 2018.

With no golf for a while Rory McIlory enjoyed a nice bottle of wine.

Ending 2017 in style! ???? A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Dec 31, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

Lee Westwood was also planning a heavy night in the Maldives.

There could be trouble ahead…. A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) on Dec 31, 2017 at 3:33am PST

David Beckham enjoyed a bit of father and son time.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane had eight balls to keep him occupied.

It was a family affair for Eden Hazard.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain enjoyed a glass of orange juice with his pop star girlfriend Perrie Edwards.

Brazilian footballer Neymar prepared for 2018 by having a sponsored shave.

Galera, já estou aqui me preparando pra virada do ano. Confiante por um 2018 ainda melhor! pic.twitter.com/4TgemeQKzz — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 31, 2017

Spare a thought for UFC star Connor McGregor, whose party plans were ruined by family illness.