Hoffenheim lose unbeaten Bundesliga record as Bayern battle to stay top

Hoffenheim suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the season as they went down 2-1 at RB Leipzig.

Julian Nagelsmann's side went into the game as the only unbeaten team in Europe's big five divisions but their 10 men were beaten by second-placed Leipzig to end their streak at 17 games.

Nadiem Amiri had given Hoffenheim an 18th-minute lead after Andrej Kramaric unselfishly squared to his team-mate to tap in but the hosts were level seven minutes before the break when Timo Werner poked home.

Hoffenheim's hopes took a blow when Sandro Wagner was shown a straight red cad on the hour mark for a challenge on Stefan Ilsanker and Leipzig took full advantage when Marcel Sabitzer's deflected effort found the net with 13 minutes left.

Leipzig remain three points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who battled to a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen.

Bayern set a Bundesliga record with their 13th successive victory against one opponent thanks to first-half goals from Arjen Robben and David Alaba.

Max Kruse gave Bremen something to cheer - their first goal against Bayern in any competition since 2014 - but the hosts were unable to find an equaliser.

Ingolstadt are out of the bottom two after a 3-1 win against Hamburg saw them leapfrog their opponents.

Goals from Pascal Gross and Markus Suttner in the opening 22 minutes were followed by Almog Cohen's penalty early in the second half.

Gotoku Sakai pulled one back for the visitors but Hamburg's third defeat in four games drops them to 17th place.

Darmstadt remain firmly rooted to the bottom of the table after being thrashed 6-1 at home by Cologne.

Yuya Osako scored twice for Cologne, who earned a first win since November, while Aytac Sulu scored an own goal and Anthony Modeste, Milos Jojic and Artjoms Rudnevs also found the target.

Sidney Sam's second-half penalty was a mere consolation as the basement boys suffered a ninth defeat in 10 games which leaves them four points behind Hamburg and six adrift of Ingolstadt.

In the final afternoon game, Mario Gomez's early goal was unable to prevent Wolfsburg losing 2-1 at home to Augsburg.

Hamit Altintop's equaliser was added to by substitute Dominik Kohr's clincher as Wolfsburg's three-match winning run came to an end.