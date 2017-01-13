Here's why former England boss Graham Taylor should be remembered as a Watford legend

Graham Taylor might be best remembered by some for his doomed spell as England manager in the 1990s, but his troubles on the international stage could never overshadow everything he achieved with Watford.
Taylor, who has died at the age of 72, enjoyed a respectable playing career with Grimsby Town and Lincoln City before moving into management – and it was at Watford that he did great things as a coach.
I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham's passing. He was like a brother to me. We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever. He took my beloved Watford from the depths of the lower leagues to unchartered territory and into Europe. We have become a leading English club because of his managerial wisdom and genius. This is a sad and dark day for Watford. The club and the town. We will cherish Graham and drown our sorrows in the many brilliant memories he gave us. I love you Graham. I will miss you very much. My thoughts go out to Rita, Joanne, Karen and the whole Taylor family. @watfordfcofficial #GrahamTaylor #RIP
Having guided Lincoln City to the Fourth Division title in 1976, Taylor caught the attention of Watford chairman Elton John on the recommendation of England manager Don Revie.
With the Hornets languishing in the division Taylor had just won promotion from, Taylor seemed unconvinced, telling the Watford chairman it would take around a million pounds to achieve the dreams of Europe he spoke of. Elton replied: “Right, let’s give it a go.”
Fast forward five seasons and, inspired by a youthful John Barnes and the goalscoring Luther Blissett, Watford finished second in the First Division, qualifying for the Uefa Cup.
Taylor was keen to ask the fans on the streets for their opinion (can you imagine Arsene Wenger poking his head in at Arsenal Fan TV?) and under his stewardship the players visited fans without the need for marketing gimmicks.
The Hornets became a glowing example of what the virtues of a football club could be in a time of hooliganism and disharmony.
Taylor managed the feat of back-to-back promotions once again as he took the Hornets up via the play-offs the next season, although the team failed to cope with Premiership football, going straight back down to the First Division.
Watford began well but faded to finish ninth in the second tier of English football, and Taylor decided to retire from management.
He remained a valuable member of the community as well, and was known for his involvement with charities. A stand at Vicarage Road was named after him in 2014, and he was made an Honorary Freeman of the borough in 2001.
Taylor was a man famous for his time as manager of England, but loved for his commitment to Watford.