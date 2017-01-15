Home»Sport

Here's our player ratings from the big game at Old Trafford

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 06:45 pm

Here’s how the players rated as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Liverpool at Old Trafford…

MANCHESTER UNITED

DAVID DE GEA: The Manchester United goalkeeper was unable to stop James Milner's powerful spot-kick and did well for the remainder of the match. 7

ANTONIO VALENCIA: United's marauding full-back offers a fine option down the flank in addition to his defensive responsibilities. 7

PHIL JONES: The rejuvenated centre-back looked vulnerable at times early on but grew into proceedings. 7

MARCOS ROJO: Back in the side after sustaining a minor knock last weekend, he looked solid alongside Jones once again. 6

MATTEO DARMIAN: Preferred ahead of Daley Blind and Luke Shaw, who was left out of the squad, the Italian was caught out on occasions. 6

ANDER HERRERA: Another determined, disciplined display from the Spaniard - his latest this term for United. 7

MICHAEL CARRICK: Captaining the side in the absence of Wayne Rooney, the normally-effective midfielder was largely anonymous and withdrawn at half-time. 6

PAUL POGBA: The world's most expensive player endured a tough afternoon. A sloppy display was capped by handling in the box, with James Milner slamming home the resulting penalty. 5

HENRIKH MKHITARYAN: The in-form Armenian opened up the Liverpool defence on occasions, but not at his clinical best. 6

ANTHONY MARTIAL: Looked bright on the left for the home side during the opening stages. Juan Mata replaced him as Mourinho looked to freshen things up. 6

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC: Back after missing the EFL Cup semi-final against Hull through illness, his last-gasp header sent Old Trafford wild and continued his fine form. 7

SUBS

WAYNE ROONEY (for Carrick, 46): On the cusp of United's all-time scoring record, he took a few too many shots when passing would have been easier but put in a solid performance. 6

JUAN MATA (for Martial, 65): Not at his influential best in his time on the field. 6

MAROUANE FELLAINI (for Darmian, 75): Did very well as an impact substitute once more, hitting the post with a header in the build-up to Ibrahimovic's leveller. 7

LIVERPOOL

SIMON MIGNOLET: Brilliant save from Ibrahimovic's low-free kick and Mkhitaryan. Comfortable throughout. 8

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD: Defensively the youngster on his full Premier League debut had his hands full with Anthony Martial and looked much more comfortable going forward. 6

DEJAN LOVREN: One short back-pass almost gifted Ibrahimovic a goal but recovered his composure as the game wore on. 6

RAGNAR KLAVAN: Did a decent enough job of keeping Ibrahimovic at bay. 6

JAMES MILNER: Dependable both in defence and from the penalty spot. Restricted Henrikh Mkhitaryan to relatively few openings. 7

JORDAN HENDERSON: Back in the side and setting the tempo in midfield again. Controlled performance from the captain. 8

EMRE CAN: Struggled to get into the action but became more useful the more Liverpool had to contain the game. 6

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM: Another powerful display from the midfielder whose energy helped cover much ground in the centre. 7

ADAM LALLANA: Not one of his stand-out days but did plenty of the leg work up front. 6

ROBERTO FIRMINO: Improved when he was moved to a more central role in the second half and could have scored had it not been for De Gea. 6

DIVOCK ORIGI: A willing runner up front but decision-making continues to let down the Belgium striker. 5

SUBS

PHILIPPE COUTINHO (on for Origi, 60): His control made an immediate impact, teeing-up Firmino for a good chance. 7

