Here's our 'alternative facts' review of the Premier League's weekend action

Football is obsessed with facts – who’s won which game, which player has the best statistics and where each team definitively sits in the league.

That all seems a bit boring however, so after Kellyanne Conway’s mention of “alternative facts” on NBC, we’ve created some alternative Premier League facts of our own.

Wayne Rooney is NOT Manchester United’s leading goalscorer.

(Rui Vieira/AP) Sure, Wayne Rooney has scored the MOST goals of any footballer at Manchester United after his equaliser at Stoke, but Ruud van Nistelrooy scored at a quicker rate. It’s all a matter of opinion really.

Liverpool are the most consistent side in the league.

(Peter Byrne/PA) Yes, they lost to Swansea City 3-2 this weekend having beaten Arsenal 4-3 at the Emirates earlier in the season.

Yes, they beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and lost 4-3 at Bournemouth.

And yes, they beat Manchester City 1-0 at Anfield and lost 2-0 at Burnley… but such levels of inconsistency are, if you think about it, incredibly consistent. See what we mean?

Leicester City’s title defence is actually in great shape.

(David Davies/PA) After their 3-0 defeat at Southampton, Leicester City sit just five points off the relegation zone. To some that doesn’t look like such a good title defence, but that’s negative thinking.

Just 34 points off league leaders Chelsea, there are still 48 points up for grabs for the Foxes, and hey, they’ve clearly played all their difficult matches, right?

There was nothing dodgy about either of Arsenal’s injury-time winners against Burnley this season.

(Mike Egerton/PA) So you think Laurent Koscielny’s potentially offside, potentially handball winner at Turf Moor earlier in the season should have been disallowed? And you presumably also think Koscielny was offside when he was fouled for Arsenal’s match-winning penalty this weekend?

Well guess what: the referee gave both goals in both instances, so those winners were as legitimate as they come. Next question.

Diego Costa is clearly unhappy at Chelsea.

(Frank Augstein/AP) After reports that he’s unhappy at Chelsea and might go and play football in China, Diego Costa’s goal against Hull to put the Blues eight points clear at the top of the Premier League could conceivably have been a come-and-get-me plea. His celebration which appeared to reference all the talk around him? Possibly a coded signal to Chinese football clubs.

Shaking Antonio Conte’s hand as he came off the pitch? Could it possibly have been a handshake goodbye?