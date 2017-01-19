Home»Sport

Here's Neymar starring alongside Samuel L Jackson in the new XXX movie

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 12:09 pm

It’s time to add Neymar to a list of footballing movie stars that already includes Vinnie Jones, Eric Cantona and Frank Leboeuf.

The Barcelona star has a small part in the latest xXx movie – the Return of Xander Cage – and he gets the honour of acting alongside none other than Samuel L Jackson.

Naturally, his scene involves disarming a bad guy the only way he knows how.

In the clip, Neymar says: “I’m not a hero. I’m a footballer.”

And by hero, we think he means actor.

Naturally, the internet has opinions on the whole enterprise – and naturally they are generally not very positive.

And that may be true, but he’s starred in a movie with Samuel L Jackson now, so we can’t imagine he cares what we think.

