Here's how the matches ended in France, Spain and Germany

Ligue 1

Edinson Cavani maintained his prolific goalscoring form with two more as Paris St Germain beat Nantes 4-1 to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Cavani broke the deadlock late in the first half and struck again in the second, either side of efforts from Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore as PSG moved six points clear of closest rivals Monaco.

Prejuce Nakoulma replied for Nantes on the hour mark, but there appears to be no stopping Unai Emery's side as they stretched their unbeaten league start to 13 matches.

Uruguay international Cavani has scored 19 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season.

PSG looked capable of scoring with every attack and although a fifth goal eluded them, PSG have scored 17 goals and conceded one in their last four matches in all competitions.

LaLiga

Luis Suarez scored a brace as Barcelona recorded a 3-0 victory against Leganes to extend their lead at the summit of LaLiga.

Suarez had been an injury doubt leading up to the match after sitting out Uruguay's matches during the international break following a knee problem, but was on target after 28 minutes and on the hour mark for Barca.

Substitute Paulinho completed the victory - Barcelona's 11th from their opening 12 matches - in stoppage time to move Ernesto Valverde's team seven points ahead of second-placed Valencia, who face Espanyol on Sunday.

They are 11 clear of rivals Real Madrid ahead of their derby against Atletico Madrid this evening.

Getafe striker Angel scored twice as his side returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-1 win over struggling Alaves in the lunchtime kick-off.

The hosts had seen their recent run of good form brought to a halt last week when they surrendered an early two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Real Betis.

But they made no mistake against Alaves, who remain inside the relegation zone after suffering a 10th defeat in 12 games this season.

Markel Bergara and a Jorge Molina penalty gave Getafe another two-goal cushion inside the opening 10 minutes and this time is was not one they looked likely to lose.

Angel's brace in the opening 20 minutes of the second half made certain of victory for the home side before Alaves achieved some degree of consolation with a late effort from Christian Santos.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich strengthened their grip on the Bundesliga title race with a 3-0 win over Augsburg which extended their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to seal his side's victory while Bayern's closest rivals RB Leipzig lost valuable ground as they were held to a 2-2 draw at 10-man Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern breezed to victory over their struggling Bavarian rivals with Arturo Vidal opening the scoring on the half-hour mark before Lewandowski maintained his stunning recent scoring record with a brace either side of half-time.

Augsburg, beaten 6-0 in the equivalent fixture last season with Lewandowski netting a hat-trick, were lucky to avoid the same fate as Vidal hit the bar late on and Arjen Robben and Joshua Kimmich also came close.

Timo Werner struck Leipzig ahead from the penalty spot in Leverkusen as his side looked to build on their win over Hannover two weeks ago and stay firmly in the title race.

Leon Bailey equalised on the stroke of half-time for the hosts, but Leipzig went back in front from another penalty in the 54th minute, Emil Forsberg converting after a handball by Benjamin Henrichs that earned the substitute a red card after just six minutes on the pitch.

But the visitors were still unable to cling on for the win as Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland grabbed a point with a superb finish with 16 minutes left on the clock.

Fourth-placed Hoffenheim's recent frustrations continued as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Eintracht Frankfurt to make it just one Bundesliga win in six for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Kevin Boateng put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute and they looked like holding on for three points that would have taken them above their opponents in the table until Mark Uth struck to salvage a point in injury time.

Wolfsburg put further valuable space between themselves and the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Freiburg,

Yannick Gerhardt gave Wolfsburg an early lead before Yunus Malli added a second on the half-hour. Freiburg briefly reduced the deficit through Bartosz Kapustka, but Malli's second killed the game off 20 minutes from time.

Cologne remain stranded at the bottom of the table after another defeat, this time at Mainz where Daniel Brosinski's 43rd-minute penalty gave the hosts a 1-0 win despite the 73rd-minute dismissal of Giulio Donati.