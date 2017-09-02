Here's how the Irish players rated in a disappointing performance in Georgia

Here’s our Ireland player ratings from a disappointing night in Tbilisi…

DARREN RANDOLPH: Cruelly exposed for the Georgia goal, but otherwise did little wrong on a testing night for his defence. 6

CYRUS CHRISTIE: Provided the free-kick for Ireland's goal and did his best to get forward down the right. 6

SHANE DUFFY: Scored his first senior international goal and made a series of telling interventions in defence. 8

Ireland's Shane Duffy scores the opening goal. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

CIARAN CLARK: Similarly stubborn as the Republic found themselves pinned back for long periods. 6

STEPHEN WARD: Found himself too often having to deal with the dual threat of Jaba Jighauri and Otar Kakabadze, and it proved a tough night. 5

GLENN WHELAN: Unable to stem the tide in the middle of the park with Georgia picking holes at will. 5

HARRY ARTER: Struggled to get into the game as Georgia dominated possession and repeatedly played their way through Ireland's midfield. 5

JONATHAN WALTERS: Unable to make his usual impact on his 50th cap as the home side dominated possession. 5

Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

ROBBIE BRADY: Flattered to deceive as his best form evaded him but for a few flashes of inspiration. 6

JAMES McCLEAN: Worked tirelessly both in an effort to protect Ward and support lone striker Shane Long before being moved into a more central position. 7

SHANE LONG: Isolated for long periods, he held the ball up well at times, but passed up a good headed chance. 6

Shane Long in action against Guram Kashia at Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

SUBSTITUTES

AIDEN McGEADY (for Arter, 61 minutes) : Lively in a late flurry, but should have scored at the death. 6

DARYL MURPHY (for Whelan, 79 mins): Little time to make an impression with the game stretched as it reached its conclusion. 6

-PA