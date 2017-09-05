Here’s how Marcus Rashford went from zero to hero for England against Slovakia

England’s eighth 2018 World Cup qualifier, this time a home tie against Slovakia, could not have been more eventful for one Marcus Rashford.

England started the night precariously just two points ahead of Slovakia in Group F, so it was important to keep things tight early on.

England are behind after just 3 mins! Slovakia open the scoring through Lobotka! Watch live on @ITV right now! pic.twitter.com/QwiwORbBmB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 4, 2017

After just 152 seconds however, Gareth Southgate’s men were behind to a goal from Stanislav Lobotka following a Rashford error.

Rashford won't enjoy watching replays of that Slovakia goal. Lost ball deep in own half then failed to track Lobotka's run before he scored — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) September 4, 2017

Well. That has definitely just happened. Rashford loses the ball running out from the back and Slovakia craft a lovely goal. Eng 0 Svk 1 — Rory Dollard (@thervd) September 4, 2017

Slovakia fans in great voice, no wonder after their stirring anthem, and now ecstatic as Lobotka punishes Rashford mistake to score. #ENGSVK — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 4, 2017

It was far from the Three Lions’ finest hour.

Rashford messed up but Hart's attempt to save was not good, either — John Brewin (@JohnBrewinESPN) September 4, 2017

However, one thing about conceding so early? There’s plenty of time to equalise, which is exactly what Rashford helped England do later in the half.

A canny corner found Eric Dier, who guided the ball perfectly into the roof of the net.

Everyone done with complaining about Rashford taking corners, then? — Huw Davies (@thehuwdavies) September 4, 2017

But a point at home would still seem a poor return for England.

Fortunately, Rashford wasn’t done just yet.

GOAL! @ManUtd's Rashford puts @England ahead with a great strike! Watch live on @ITV right now! England 2-1 Slovakia pic.twitter.com/qiiyJGuNws — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 4, 2017

The Manchester United teenager made sure England went five points clear at the top of their group with a fine goal from distance.

Mistake? What mistake?

Marcus Rashford during this international break: 129 minutes ⏱ 2 assists 🅰️ 1 goal ⚽️ A huge impact. pic.twitter.com/Wz9WNobI1w — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 4, 2017

Rashford received praise not only for his goal and assist, but for his ability to respond to a setback as well.

Underrated quality about Rashford is he doesn't go into hiding. Always wants to get on the ball, regardless of how it's going for him. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 4, 2017

Very impressive from Rashford, not least in not allowing the error to anyway affect him. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 4, 2017

And by the time he left the pitch, it was as if England had never gone behind in the first place.

Standing ovation for Marcus Rashford as he leaves the field. Assist, a goal, a constant threat. #ENGSVK — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 4, 2017

Good job, Marcus.