Home»Sport

Here are the main talking points ahead of Saturday’s clash with Denmark

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 03:58 pm

Denmark stand between the Republic of Ireland and their dreams of a trip to the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

Here, we take a look at some of the main talking points surrounding the play-off first leg showdown in Copenhagen on Saturday evening.

Lucky O’Neill?

There is a school of thought which suggests that Martin O’Neill is a lucky manager - one he has refuted in no uncertain in recent weeks, describing it as "complete and utter b*******" - who always gets a result when he needs one. He argues, with some justification, that meticulous attention to detail and hard graft, rather than good fortune, have secured the pivotal wins over Germany, Italy and Wales during his tenure to date, but having been presented with a favourable draw and the home leg second this time around, can he make the most of it?

Throwing Christian to the lions

Denmark are far from a one-man team, but if Ireland are to prosper, they will need to put the shackles on Christian Eriksen. He is the man who makes both Tottenham and his national team tick and it will take every ounce of Irish industry and commitment to limit his involvement if they are to emerge victorious over the two games.

Home sickness

O’Neill’s men have fared rather better on the road than they have at the Aviva Stadium during the current campaign, collecting 11 of their 19 points on their travels, which saw them win in Moldova, Austria and Wales. By contrast, they suffered their only defeat - by Serbia - in Dublin and beat just Georgia and Moldova, suggesting life may prove difficult if they do not return from Copenhagen with a positive result.

Goals, goals, goals

Denmark have scored more freely than Ireland during the campaign with 20 goals in their 10 games, four of them without reply against eventual group winners Poland, but have also conceded more often with eight. The Republic managed only 12 goals and scored more than once in a game on just three occasions, but leaked a meagre six with two of those coming in their opening draw with the Serbs in Belgrade.

Pay-off for pain in Paris?

Few in Ireland will need reminding of Thierry Henry’s infamous handball during the 2009 play-off against France which ultimately denied Giovanni Trapattoni’s side the chance of a trip to South Africa. The Football Association of Ireland may have received a five million Euros FIFA loan - which was later written off - to help offset the cost of developing the Aviva in return from dropping a legal challenge, but victory over the Danes might just exorcise that ghost once and for all.


Related Articles

Reaching World Cup would be the pinnacle for Martin O’Neill

Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel expects Ireland to play in Roy Keane’s image

How do Denmark shape up ahead of the World Cup playoff clash with Ireland

Quiz: Can you match these classic footballs with the tournaments they came from?

More in this Section

Patrice Evra sees Marseille contract terminated after UEFA ban

Reaching World Cup would be the pinnacle for Martin O’Neill

Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel expects Ireland to play in Roy Keane’s image

Cricket Ireland facing several off-field challenges ahead of first Test match


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Ronan O’Gara lined up for sensational Crusaders move

Kevin Feely: International Rules requires greater skill than Gaelic football

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'Ken spent €33 million on a submarine to Crosshaven without driving alongside common types'

Tragedy at sea lit the way to safer system of lighthouses

Making a massacre: Director stunned by findings in Loughinisland killings documentary

Peaky Blinders return: Shelby is back and he’s ready to fight

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »