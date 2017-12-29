Hector Bellerin really wants to find this young Arsenal fan who wrote him an adorable message

Hector Bellerin is on a mission to find a young fan who held up a sweet sign about him during Arsenal’s victory over Crystal Palace.

The Arsenal defender called on Twitter to help find the girl who attended the December 28 match at Selhurst Park.

He wrote: “Came across this picture of last nights game, could everyone RT and help me find this young fan please?

(John Walton/PA)

In the picture, the mystery fan is seen in a Father Christmas hat and holding up a sign reading “Bellerin I (heart) you xx”

His shirt number, 24, is included inside the heart.

(John Walton/PA)

Other pictures taken before the game show her to be wearing an Arsenal shirt, and seemingly at the game with her parents and brother.

Bellerin’s message was retweeted by the main Arsenal account.

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin (Adam Davy/Empics Sport)

Whoever the young fan was, she saw Arsenal win 3-2 on a day when Arsene Wenger matched Sir Alex Ferguson’s record for overseeing 810 Premier League games.