Home»Sport

Hector Bellerin really wants to find this young Arsenal fan who wrote him an adorable message

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 03:03 pm

Hector Bellerin is on a mission to find a young fan who held up a sweet sign about him during Arsenal’s victory over Crystal Palace.

The Arsenal defender called on Twitter to help find the girl who attended the December 28 match at Selhurst Park.

He wrote: “Came across this picture of last nights game, could everyone RT and help me find this young fan please?

(John Walton/PA)

In the picture, the mystery fan is seen in a Father Christmas hat and holding up a sign reading “Bellerin I (heart) you xx”

His shirt number, 24, is included inside the heart.

(John Walton/PA)

Other pictures taken before the game show her to be wearing an Arsenal shirt, and seemingly at the game with her parents and brother.

Bellerin’s message was retweeted by the main Arsenal account.

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin (Adam Davy/Empics Sport)

Whoever the young fan was, she saw Arsenal win 3-2 on a day when Arsene Wenger matched Sir Alex Ferguson’s record for overseeing 810 Premier League games.


KEYWORDS

ViralFootballArsenalUKArsenalfootballHector Bellerin

More in this Section

Johnny Sexton shows another touch of class with festive trip to Cork

Ulster facing injury crisis ahead of Munster clash

Calls for action after alleged racist chanting at Millwall

Jessica Harrington to carry out tests on Sizing John


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

JJ raring to go after slow start to life back at Munster

Harte: Tyrone must adapt to reach Dublin’s level

Leinster are stronger now than in golden era, declares McFadden

The fall and rise of the Boys in Green

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »