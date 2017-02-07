Home»Sport

Has Marouane Fellaini finally changed that ridiculous haircut?

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 02:52 pm

He may not be the best, but for years Marouane Fellaini has been probably the most recognisable midfielder in the Premier League.

The Man United utility man has been sporting a massive frizzy afro-style haircut since his days at Everton.

There is even a theory that he has attracted more yellow cards than he deserves because referees recognise him more and thus can easily recall his past fouls in each game.

His decision to dye it blonde last June wasn't met with universal approval.

But today, the Belgian announced on his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he is at the hairdresser, with the ominous message "here we go".

Maybe it's a tease? We await further developments…

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer, man united, manchester united, premier league, Marouane Fellaini

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Man United held by Hull in frustrating night at Old Trafford

MP names Man United and Wayne Rooney over 'image rights' probe; both deny wrongdoing

Victory comes at a price for Man United as goalscorer Mkhitaryan stretchered off

Henrikh Mkhitaryan continues United comeback with goal in Ukraine

More in this Section

Claudio Ranieri gets vote of confidence from Leicester City board

We should love defending - but we didn't against Scotland, says Andy Farrell

Former Liverpool striker retires from football to focus on his DJing

Dancers spared jail after blackmailing rugby star Danny Cipriani


Today's Stories

Hurling boss John Kiely slams Limerick’s ‘abusive’ fans

Robbie Keane looks Championship bound

Munster relieved as Rassie Erasmus shoots down Springbok link

Hurling boss John Kiely slams Limerick’s ‘abusive’ fans

Lifestyle

Video: How to keep your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 