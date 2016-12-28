Home»Sport

Harry Kane's penalty was so bad people were making space jokes at his expense

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 10:13 pm

Harry Kane had already broken his scoring duck with a fine header against Southampton, so when Nathan Redmond brought Dele Alli down for a penalty, it was the perfect chance to double his tally.

Kane put the ball carefully on the penalty spot, measured his run up, and ran up to the ball. And that’s where things went a bit wrong.

It was quite a miss. Here come the space jokes…

OK, gone a little further from Earth here…

Interesting.

Even Spurs fans recognised the comedy value.

This was one of the few jokes that didn’t make reference to space.

Although are we being a little harsh on Kane? The penalty spot did seem to move a little.

Still funny.

