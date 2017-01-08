Home»Sport

Half-time changes help Cork ease clear of Kerry

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 05:47 pm

Cork 1-28

Kerry 0-18

Cork had 13 points to spare on Kerry in the opening round of the Co-op Superstores Munster SHL at Mallow yesterday.

Having been 1-12 to 0-14 in front at half-time, Darragh Fitzgibbon with the early goal, the Rebels actually fell behind as Kerry’s main scoring threat Shane Nolan got two quick points on the resumption. The Kingdom would only add two more to that tally, however, as Shane Kingston (two) and Mark Coleman produced an immediate Cork response.

From there, they pushed on, with Shane Kingston finishing with nine points while sub Luke Meade also made his presence felt.

Michael Cahalane finished with four points and could have had a goal but for a good Aidan McCabe save.

Scorers for Cork: S Kingston (0-9, 3 frees), D Fitzgibbon (1-2), M Cahalane (0-4), S Harnedy (0-2, frees), L Meade, M Coleman (3 frees) (0-3 each), B Cooper (0-2), L McLoughlin, B Lawton (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: S Nolan (0-9, 7 frees), J Conway (0-3), M O’Leary, P O’Connor (0-2 each), M Boyle, J Egan (0-1 each).

CORK: P Collins; D Griffin, S McDonnell, K Burke; D Cahalane, C Joyce, M Coleman; L McLoughlin, B Lawton; S O’Keeffe, S Harnedy, S Kingston; M Cahalane, B Cooper, D Fitzgibbon.

Subs: S O’Donoghue for Burke (12, injured), L Meade for Harnedy (half-time, injured), A Cadogan for O’Keeffe (58), C Murphy for D Cahalane, C O’Leary for McLoughlin (both 61).

KERRY: A McCabe; S Weir, R Horgan, B Lyons; J O’Connor, D Dineen, T O’Connor; D Collins, P O’Connor; M O’Leary, M Boyle, B O’Leary; J Goulding, S Nolan, J Egan.

Subs: J Conway for B O’Leary (6, injured), T Casey for Goulding (42), P Boyle for M O’Leary, P Lucid for Egan (both 53), J Godley for O’Connor (58).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).

