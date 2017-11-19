Griffith College stun UCD Marian in Men's Super League

This week’s Men's Super League top-of-the-table clash at the ALSAA saw Griffith College Swords Thunder cause an upset against UCD Marian, running out 93-86 point winners after a superb second-half performance.

A blistering fourth quarter from the home team saw Isaac Westbrooks and Travis Black impress at both ends of the court to take the win.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Swords’ Dave Baker.

“We knew coming into the game how good UCD are, but we felt that if we could keep it tight going into the fourth quarter that maybe we would start asking UCD some questions that they haven’t been asked this year – and that’s what we did.”

Black Amber Templeogue meanwhile secured a big win on the road against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, dishing up an 80-71 point victory over the hosts.

A huge third quarter from Templeogue’s Mike Bonaparte paved their road to glory and, coupled with a brilliant display from Lorcan Murphy, they just had too much for Tralee.

“It was a huge second half for us,” admitted Templeogue head coach Mark Keenan.

“We never really got going in the first half but we were still in the game. We keep showing a bit of character when we get down – it’s great. Tralee is a hard place to come and get a win as everybody knows, so we’ll take it any day we get it. “

Elsewhere, Éanna overcame Pyrobel Killester in a thrilling Dublin derby - a superb second half comeback helping them to a two-point win, while a buzzer beating score from Emmet Donnelly saw DCU Saints pip UCC Demons to the win, 80-78.

Maree secured their second win of the season on Sunday against KUBS while Belfast Star ran out five-point winners over Moycullen.

In the Women’s Super League, Courtyard Liffey Celtics remain unbeaten at the top of the table, after a superb 66-60 win over Ambassador UCC Glanmire in Cork this afternoon.

A dazzling display from Liffey’s Jazmen Boone sent them into the lead by the end of the second quarter, and they kept their cool to close out the win.

“We’re absolutely delighted,” said head coach Mark Byrne.

“I think this is the first time that Liffey Celtics have beaten Glanmire in Glanmire. You know you are always going to get a super tough game when you come down here. We weren’t at full strength and we didn’t play amazing, so I’m very happy we came out the right side.”

Meanwhile, it took overtime to separate Maxol WIT Wildcats and Singleton SuperValu Brunell on Saturday evening as, despite trailing by 10 points at half time, a superb second half display saw Brunell level matters by full time (64-64) and pushed on to win 74-71 in the end.

“I was delighted to get the win in overtime, I thought we had left it behind us when we were 13 down in the fourth quarter,” said Brunell’s Francis O’Sullivan.

Elsewhere DCU Mercy showed no mercy as they ran out 101-37 point winners over Portlaoise Panthers.