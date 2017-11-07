Greg Bolger becomes the first of Cork City's double-winners to leave the club

Greg Bolger has become the first member of Cork City's double-winning side to leave the club.

The midfielder has been with the Leesiders since the start of the 2016 season, helping them win two FAI Cups and a Premier Division title in that time.

Bolger says he made his decision to leave after a lot of thought, and thanked all those around the club.

Greg Bolger with the President's Cup last February.

“After a lot of thought I have decided my time at Cork City has come to an end,” Bolger wrote on Twitter.

“I would just like to say a big thank you to the people of Cork for their support over the last two years. It has been a pleasure to play in front of ye all at the Cross.

“A league and two cups (not bad eh). Also want to wish the lads the best of luck for the future, best dressing room I’ve ever been involved in.

“Thanks for the memories.”

Karl Sheppard is expected to follow Bolger out the exit door, with Dundalk the likely destination.