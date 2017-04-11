Great to see Seamus Coleman up and about as Ronald Koeman pays him a visit

Ronald Koeman has made Irish fans’ days today, by sharing a picture of a smiling, cheerful-looking Seamus Coleman.

The Everton boss made a trip across the Irish sea today to visit his star defender three weeks after Coleman suffered a season-ending leg break while on international duty.

Koeman was accompanied by Everton defender Phil Jagielka and members of the club’s backroom team.

Today we visit Seamus Coleman and his Family! Looking strong and positive pic.twitter.com/T0bSx5yCoI — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) April 11, 2017

They took a picture during the visit to Killybegs and Ireland fans will be delighted to see the Ireland captain smiling and looking well, albeit on crutches with a protective boot on his injured foot.

Koeman was clearly pleased with how his star player is recovering, describing him as “looking strong and positive”, a view echoed by fitness coach Jan Kluitenberg.

So pleased to visit Seamus Coleman and his family today. Even now he looks strong! @Everton 🔵⚪️💪🏼 — Jan Kluitenberg (@jankluit) April 11, 2017

Koeman told evertonfc.com: "We made the visit to show our support for Seamus, the support of his team-mates and the support he has from all Evertonians. Every player in these circumstances needs this level of support to recover well.

"Seamus is positive and he is feeling strong. He is really grateful for all of the messages he has received from Everton fans and from people all over the world.

"Before he comes back (to Everton) to start his rehabilitation, he will spend up to 10 more days at home in Killybegs before starting out on his recovery from the injury."

Coleman's injury, suffered in a tackle by Neil Taylor for which the Welshman was shown a red card, shocked football and Everton have received almost 2,000 emails of support from around the world.

Koeman and Jagielka also took with them a number of cards for Coleman sent to Everton's training ground.

Jagielka said: "We had a really good chat with Seamus and it was great to see him in such good spirits. He was smiling and feeling positive, which is all we can ask for. He knows we are all here to help him along the way."

Coleman will be sidelined until next season but could be back running by August if his recovery goes to plan.