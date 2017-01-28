Grand National winner Many Clouds collapses and dies

The 2015 Grand National winner Many Clouds tragically collapsed and died after lowering the colours of Thistlecrack in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.

Owned by Trevor Hemmings, Oliver Sherwood's former Grand National hero was winning the race for a second time, having also claimed the recognised Gold Cup trial before his Aintree heroics in 2015.

Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack made several jumping errors on his way around, but came back on the bridle for Tom Scudamore jumping the last.

The Colin Tizzard-trained King George winner went clear on the run in, but the gallant Many Clouds would not go away.

But having answered every call for jockey Leighton Aspell, the 8-1 winner, who got home by a head, collapsed after the winning post, being treated immediately by veterinary staff before his death was confirmed.