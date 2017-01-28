Home»Sport

Grand National winner Many Clouds collapses and dies

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 02:40 pm

The 2015 Grand National winner Many Clouds tragically collapsed and died after lowering the colours of Thistlecrack in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.

Owned by Trevor Hemmings, Oliver Sherwood's former Grand National hero was winning the race for a second time, having also claimed the recognised Gold Cup trial before his Aintree heroics in 2015.

Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack made several jumping errors on his way around, but came back on the bridle for Tom Scudamore jumping the last.

The Colin Tizzard-trained King George winner went clear on the run in, but the gallant Many Clouds would not go away.

But having answered every call for jockey Leighton Aspell, the 8-1 winner, who got home by a head, collapsed after the winning post, being treated immediately by veterinary staff before his death was confirmed.

Many Clouds pictured in action in a shot from our archives.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Many Clouds, racing

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Serena Williams beating her sister to win her 23rd Grand Slam was an emotional rollercoaster no one could handle

Tiger Woods fails to make cut on return to PGA circuit

Football fans celebrated 'Darren Bent 1-1 Darren Bent' after the Derby striker's sensational own goal

11 pictures of Venus and Serena Williams demonstrating grand slam-level sister goals


Today's Stories

I’ve never doubted my own ability, says John Egan

Faugheen in good form for long-awaited comeback

Louise Galvin: Why Women’s Sevens is now in vogue

I’ve never doubted my own ability, says John Egan

Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Calling all writers to Cork literary gathering

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 