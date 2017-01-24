Home»Sport

Good news for Kerry as forward stars set to commit for another year

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 10:06 am

Colm Cooper and Kieran Donaghy won't be joining Aidan O'Mahony in announcing their inter-county retirements.

That's according to teammate Donnchadh Walsh, who expects the forward duo to continue on for the 2017 season.

“They’re definitely back as far as I can see," he told RTÉ Sport at the launch of the 2017 Allianz Football League. “You don’t like that uncertainty so it is a good boost, yeah."

O'Mahony called time on his 14-year Kingdom career yesterday, while fellow veteran Marc O'Se announced his retirement late last year.

Walsh says those decisions mean he'll take more of a leadership role this year as a result.

“That just naturally happens every year that you’re there, you develop more experience,” Walsh said. “I do see myself as becoming more of a leader inside in the dressing room every year. That’s a natural progression.

“That’s the culture Eamonn Fitzmaurice would have developed with the squad.”

