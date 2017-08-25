Home»Sport

Germany captain Manuel Neuer left out of squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 12:24 pm

Captain Manuel Neuer has been left out of the Germany squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Czech Republic and Norway.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper has not played since breaking his foot in April and national team boss Joachim Low said he wants the 31-year-old to build-up his match fitness with his club before returning to the international set-up.

Low's 24-strong squad contains 17 members of the party which won the Confederations Cup earlier this summer, with Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller, Mario Gomez, Sami Khedira, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil and Serge Gnabry the additions.

Forward Gnabry, on loan at Hoffenheim from Bayern, is the only member of Germany's European Under-21 Championship-winning squad in the party.

Neuer's absence means Bayer Leverkusen's Leno and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen are set to battle for the starting spot in goal.

Low said: "So early in the season players have not yet found their rhythm, so therefore one or other is missing, for example our captain Manuel Neuer, with whom we discussed that he will first build up more match practice at Bayern Munich."

Germany take on the Czechs in Prague next Friday before hosting Norway in Stuttgart three days later.

Low's side top World Cup qualifying group C by five points from Northern Ireland, having won all of their opening six games.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mayo rise high to break 21-year Kerry hoodoo

Davy Russell gets caution after Tramore incident

Pep Guardiola: Teams who always have 65-70% possession always have the player sent off

Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record at Spa-Francorchamps


Today's Stories

Where will Kerry's improvement come from?

John Caulfield content as slick Cork City show no mercy to hapless Athlone

Youngster David Kitt has chance to emulate Rory McIlroy’s heroics

Will Gavin unleash the ‘whirlwind’ on Red Hands?

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 