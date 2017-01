AC Milan have announced the loan signing of Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu until the end of the season.

The former Barcelona man has made just 13 appearances under Ronald Koeman this term, with the Everton manager admitting on Thursday he was open to letting the Spain international leave Goodison Park on a temporary basis.

The Rossoneri announced the signing of Deulofeu on Twitter, with the deal set to last until the end of June.