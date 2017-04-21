Home»Sport

Gary Cahill treated for gastroenteritis

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 03:32 pm

Gary Cahill was treated this week for gastroenteritis, Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte said today.

The 31-year-old was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after training and released on Thursday following treatment and tests.

"He arrived at the training ground with a bit of fever," Conte said.

"Our doctor preferred to bring him to the hospital and to check his condition.

"Not a serious problem, but now Gary is getting better and is improving a lot."

Chelsea play Tottenham at Wembley in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.

Conte appears resigned to being without his on-field captain.

"If you ask me for tomorrow, my answer is it is very difficult," Conte added. "This period is not a lucky period for us."

Spurs are four points behind the Blues at the Premier League summit with six games remaining after Chelsea's loss at Manchester United last Sunday.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said his side were underdogs for the Wembley clash.

But Conte reckons it is time for Spurs to shed their self-titled underdog status.

"Tottenham now is a really great power in English football," Conte said.

"There is a moment you have to finish considering yourself an underdog. I think this is the right moment.

"This is the third year for them (under Pochettino).

"Tottenham is a great team. They're showing for the second consecutive year to fight for the title."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, chelsea

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Tipperary to appeal two-game ban for midfielder involved in Davy Fitzgerald clash

Brendan Rodgers wants apology from referee after mistake over blatant dive

Joey Barton appears at FA hearing over betting charges

Shaun Murphy plays ‘unbelievable trick shot’ against Ronnie O’Sullivan


Today's Stories

The giant that is Trevor Leota was back drop to Munster European epic to beat them all

Marcus Rashford to the rescue as United edge to semi-final

Davy Fitzgerald could use ban to spur his players, says Cillian Buckley

For a small man, Dan Rooney was a giant

Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 