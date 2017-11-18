Galway boss keen for Johnny Glynn to continue with hurlers

By Michael Moynihan

Galway manager Micheal Donoghue is keen to have Johnny Glynn continue with the Tribesmen next year, though Glynn is working in America.

As Galway headed out for the Super 11s in Boston this weekend Donoghue confirmed that he’ll discuss Glynn’s future plans.

“We’re having a chat and I’m sure we will again over the weekend. He’s in a predicament in that he’s in a good situation with work, his employers are good to him, he’s in a good position.

“We would (hope to have him), we’ve had some discussions and I’m sure we’ll have a firmer chat over Christmas.

“But for now it’s a matter of letting things run the way they are and we’re not putting any pressure on him. It’s only been a couple of weeks.”

Donoghue added that he didn’t have any problems rounding up a squad for this weekend’s Super 11s.

Having won the All-Ireland title you might imagine some fatigue had set in among the Tribesmen. Not a bit of it.

“The fact that a lot of our lads were out there previously and knew what it’s like, they were delighted with the opportunity to get out there again,” Donoghue said.

“We’ve had a few training sessions, probably five, so obviously being 11-a-side and only goals, it’s an exciting game for supporters. Taking frees from the hand, sidelines, that quickens the game up. The penalty corners will be interesting too.

“We nearly have a full complement, we have a couple of lads travelling who won’t be playing but apart from that, pretty full.

“In fairness they were nearly glad to be back doing a small bit and meeting up. We’ve had five or six sessions, so the fact they’ve been here before and gone through the experience - everyone wanted to go, that was how well the last trip went for them. With the rule changes you’d have to do a bit, particularly when it’s going to be broadcast live.”

Donoghue isn’t a huge American sports fan (“We’re Liverpool supporters so we know they’re (Fenway Group) involved with Liverpool, but that’s about the size of it,”) but recognises what Fenway Park represents: “It’s a great opportunity to play in Fenway, one of the most iconic stadiums in the US, so we’re really looking forward to it.”

They’re also looking forward to 2018 after a magnificent season which culminated in the All-Ireland final success.

“We’ve watched it back. We’ve said it many times that none of us looked beyond the game, or at what it’d be like if we won. It’s probably exceeded all our expectations of what it’d be like, the euphoria for the whole county.

“No matter where you bring the cup the reception from young and old, it’s really satisfying. It’s only now it’s beginning to settle and you can appreciate we have done it.

“It’s November and you’re already thinking a bit about planning for next year, so time isn’t long moving on and getting ready for next year.”

Between this weekend, the All-Star trip to Singapore and the team holiday his charges are going to be off duty for quite a while.

“Yeah, but there has to be an appreciation that it’s a long year and they have to recharge as well.

“It’s managing some of that but we’re dealing with good lads, their heads are screwed on. A lot of them are probably back in the gym - they’re creatures of habit, they know they have to be continuously doing a bit.

“From the management perspective we’re happy with we’re they’re at.”

Donoghue acknowledged Dublin’s new manager Pat Gilroy, and coach Anthony Cunningham, who preceded Donoghue in the Galway hotseat.

“Both of their records speak for themselves, it’s a massive opportunity for Dublin hurling to get someone of the calibre of Pat back involved, he’s an astute person and I think he’ll bring a lot to this Dublin team.

“And Anthony’s experience is a good fit for them. We’re looking forward to playing them, we’ll face them in the league and the championship as well, we’ll renew acquaintances.”