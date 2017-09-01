Home»Sport

Galway and Waterford name teams for All-Ireland Hurling final

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 09:04 pm

Waterford and Galway have named their teams for Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling final.

Waterford's announcement came after training in Walsh Park tonight and it includes the return of Tadhg de Burca to Derek McGrath's team.

de Burca, who missed the semi-final after being sent off for pulling on the helmet of Wexford's Harry Kehoe in the quarter-final, replaces Conor Gleeson, who was sent off for lashing out at Cork's Patrick Horgan in the closing minutes of the semi-final.

It is the only change from the Deise's semi-final victory over Cork.

Waterford team named for All-Ireland final:

1. Stephen O'Keeffe

2. Shane Fives

3. Barry Coughlan

4. Noel Connors

5. Tadhg de Burca

6. Austin Gleeson

7. Philip Mahony

8. Jamie Barron

18. Kieran Bennett

10. Kevin Moran

11. Pauric Mahony

12. Jake Dillon

13. Shane Bennett

14. Michael Walsh

15. Darragh Fives

MeanwhileMicheal O'Donoghue's only change for the Tribesmen is Johnny Glynn replacing Niall Burke in the half-forward line this weekend.

Galway last won an All-Ireland Hurling title in 1988, while Waterford have been waiting 58 years to reclaim the title.

Galway team named for All-Ireland final:

1. Colm Callanan

2. Adrian Tuohy

3. Daithí Burke

4. John Hanbury

5. Oadraic Mannion

6. Gearóid McInerney

7. Aidan Harte

8. Johnny Coen

9. David Burke

10. Joseph Cooney

11. Joe Canning

12. Jonathan Glynn

13. Conor Whelan

14. Conor Cooney

15. Cathal Mannion

