GAA wrap: Cavan trump Tyrone in McKenna Cup and all the rest of today's action

Good start for new Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan as his team beat Tyrone by 1-13 to 0-12 in the opening round of the McKenna Cup.

Elsewhere, Ryan McHugh scored a late goal against his own senior side to give UUJ a 2-20 to 4-13 victory over a youthful Donegal at MacCumhaill Park. It finished Derry 3-10 Armagh 2-12 at Owenbeg and it ended Monaghan 1-13 Fermanagh 0-15 in Clones. Down beat Queens by 1-11 to 1-08 in Downpatrick while it finished St Mary's 2-16 Antrim 3-12 in Glenavy.

Andy McEntee's reign as Meath manager began well with a 2-22 to 0-09 win over Wicklow in their O'Byrne Cup opener at Pairc Tailteann..

It was Andy McEntee's first competitive match in charge of Meath.

A youthful Dublin side beat DCU by 1-15 to 0-11 at Parnell Park. Most of the All-Ireland winning team are on a holiday in Jamaica as a reward for winning the Sam Maguire. Elsewhere, it finished Wexford 2-14 UCD 1-17 in Gorey, Offaly 5-18 IT Carlow 0-04 in Geashill, Laois 1-15 DIT 0-08 in Crettyard, Louth 1-09 Westmeath 0-11 at Cusack Park and it ended Carlow 3-17 NUI Maynooth 0-16 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice's youthful Kerry side get 2017 off to a winning start with a 3-11 to 1-03 win over Tipperary in their McGrath Cup opener at Austin Stack Park. Elsewhere, Clare beat Waterford by 1-10 to 0-8 at Meelick.

A much changed Mayo side opend their FBD Connacht League campaign with a defeat. They lost to NUIG by 1-21 to 2-16 at McHale Park. Galway defeated Sligo by 0-13 to 0-10 in Enniscrone. Elswhere it finished, Roscommon 6-21 IT Sligo 0-14 in Boyle and it ended Leitrim 5-20 GMIT 2-10 in Mohill.

Switching to hurling, Davy Fitzgerald got off to a winning start as Wexford manager.

They beat UCD by 5-31 to 1-08 in the first round of the Walsh Cup in Gorey.

In the Munster Senior Hurling League, Limerick, under new manager John Kiely, beat Waterford by 0-24 to 1-14 at Fraher Field.