France sack coach five weeks ahead of Six Nations opener against Ireland

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 11:50 am

Guy Noves has been sacked as France coach and replaced by Jacques Brunel, the French Rugby Federation has announced.

Noves endured a torrid two-year spell in charge, managing just seven wins from 21 matches.

That led FFR president Bernard Laporte to act, with Noves becoming the first Les Bleus boss in history to be axed.

Former Italy coach Brunel, 63, has been named as his successor, leaving his role with Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles to sign a deal until the 2019 World Cup.

The decision comes just five weeks before France face Ireland in their Six Nations opener.


