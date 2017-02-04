Four goals for Romelu Lukaku, four goals for Sunderland, and all the other nonsense from another day of Premier League action

With each passing week the Premier League seems to grow more ridiculous, and this week was no exception. A whopping 28 goals were netted in just eight games, including nine at Goodison Park – there was a lot going on.

Were you out for the afternoon, or simply couldn’t keep up? We’ve got you covered.

Results

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland

Everton 6-3 Bournemouth

Hull 2-0 Liverpool

Southampton 1-3 West Ham

Watford 2-1 Burnley

West Brom 1-0 Stoke

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough

Goal of the day

(Steven Paston/PA)

Belgian wing wizard Eden Hazard picked the ball up near the half-way line, weaved in and out of Arsenal’s defensive ‘efforts’, and clipped the ball past Petr Cech to double the Blues’ lead.

Complete class.

Consolation goal of the day

Three goals down and with the game over, Arsenal managed a goal of their own, but only in the 91st minute.

Nacho Monreal picked the ball up on the left hand side, swung a ball into the box, and Olivier Giroud obligingly nodded the ball in, with perhaps a hint of embarrassment.

It tidied the scoreline up a little for the Gunners, but will go down as nothing more than a statistic in the Frenchman’s record book.

GOAL! ARSENAL LEAD 4-3 ON AGGREGATE! — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) February 4, 2017

Although if you add up the scores from both games between the sides this season, Arsenal won on aggregate.

Who knew Marco Silva was a decent manager?

(RIchard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

Hull are feeling pretty happy with him however, after the Portuguese manager guided the Tigers to a shock 2-0 win against Liverpool which moved them just one point from safety.

In his first four matches, Silva has won two, drawn one (away at Old Trafford) and lost one (away at Chelsea). We think he’s doing OK.

Hungry striker of the day

FULL-TIME Everton 6-3 Bournemouth. Romelu Lukaku scores FOUR as the Toffees secure a third #PL win in four matches #EVEBOU pic.twitter.com/xOpTtax4uw — Premier League (@premierleague) February 4, 2017

Football is just more fun with Everton in the Premier League. The Toffees scored six and conceded three at home to Bournemouth, with Romelu Lukaku bagging four in the process.

That takes the 23-year-old top of the Premier League goalscoring charts, with 16 so far this season. Remember the Yakubu chant: “feed the Yak and he will score”? It seems as though Lukaku is never full.

Stat of the Day – Part One

4 - Crystal Palace have conceded four first half goals in a Premier League match for the first time. Shock. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2017

Crystal Palace were holding on with a few minutes to go of their first half against Sunderland. Just 1-0 down, Sam Allardyce probably couldn’t wait to get them into the dressing room to correct a few things.

But in the next five minutes, David Moyes’ Sunderland outfit finished the game with three more quick goals, including a brace from Jermain Defoe in stoppage time.

The Eagles went in 4-0 down and never recovered, although they did manage to draw the second half 0-0. Something to be proud of?

Stat of the day – Part Two

39 - Jack Rodwell ended a Premier League record run of 39 consecutive starts without a victory (for both Man City and Sunderland). Relief. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2017

And we didn’t want to leave Jack Rodwell out – the Black Cats’ midfielder ended a horrendous run of 39 starts without a victory in the Premier League. Well done Jack, here’s hoping you don’t have to wait another 39 games for your next win.