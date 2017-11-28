Home»Sport

Four counties abuzz ahead of All-Ireland Ladies Football Club finals

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 02:24 pm

There's a great buzz in four counties for this weekend's All-Ireland Ladies Football Club Finals.

Cork has three representatives in the three finals this weekend, Aghada in the Junior final, Kinsale in the Intermediate decider and Mourneabbey completing the Rebel line-up in the Senior final.

Facing them will be Corduff from Co. Monaghan in Saturday's junior final, Meath's Dunboyne in the intermediate showpiece and the legends of Carnacon from Co. Mayo in the senior decider.

Sunday will see the intermediate and senior clubs compete in a double-header in Parnell Park after Saturday's Junior final at Crettyard.

Aghada captain Emma Farmer summed up the feeling of all the captains at today's Club Finals launch in Croke Park after she said: "I'm bursting with joy and pride for my club."

Captains, Cora Staunton of Carnacon, left, and Bríd O'Sullivan of Mourneabbey, with the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup today. Pic: Sportsfile


More in this Section

Munster's new coach to do everything in his power to keep Peter O'Mahony at the province

Joyriders cause extensive damage to golf course that hosts West of Ireland Amateur Championship

Here's the first team that will face All-Ireland champions Dublin in 2018

Anthony Joshua calls for the talking to stop as he pushes for Joseph Parker fight


Today's Stories

Schmidt must find key to consistency as big guns lying in wait

‘The coolest thing I’ve ever done’

Tiger Woods returns, take 10

Schmidt must find key to consistency as big guns lying in wait

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »