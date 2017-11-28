Four counties abuzz ahead of All-Ireland Ladies Football Club finals

There's a great buzz in four counties for this weekend's All-Ireland Ladies Football Club Finals.

Cork has three representatives in the three finals this weekend, Aghada in the Junior final, Kinsale in the Intermediate decider and Mourneabbey completing the Rebel line-up in the Senior final.

Facing them will be Corduff from Co. Monaghan in Saturday's junior final, Meath's Dunboyne in the intermediate showpiece and the legends of Carnacon from Co. Mayo in the senior decider.

Sunday will see the intermediate and senior clubs compete in a double-header in Parnell Park after Saturday's Junior final at Crettyard.

Aghada captain Emma Farmer summed up the feeling of all the captains at today's Club Finals launch in Croke Park after she said: "I'm bursting with joy and pride for my club."