Home»Sport

Formula One calls for investigation after Mercedes team robbed at gunpoint

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 02:50 pm

Formula One's governing body has called for the sport's owners to launch an investigation into the security incidents which overshadowed last week's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Eight members of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team were robbed at gunpoint after leaving the circuit on Friday night, while staff from F1's tyre supplier, Pirelli, were also targeted after the race.

The crew were unharmed but it was the last in a series of alarming incidents over the weekend, despite promises over security.

McLaren and Pirelli were due to stay on in Sao Paulo this week, but the two-day test was scrapped after staff from both crews understandably expressed their frustrations and unease over the apparent lack of security.

The FIA, who were targeted after masked gunmen approached three of their officials in Sao Paulo on Friday evening, want F1's American owners Liberty Media to gather a report on the incidents. The findings will be discussed at a summit of the World Motor Sport Council on December 6.

"The FIA has requested that reports be collated by Formula One concerning the incidents and presented to the members of the World Motor Sport Council," a statement from the governing body read.

"The Council will discuss the ways in which a more consistent and effective security procedure can be applied at all Formula One world championship events.

"Security is a cooperative effort and the FIA will seek to work closely with Formula One and all its stakeholders to maintain a safe environment for everyone working at or visiting Formula One events."

Four-time world champion Hamilton called on the sport's rulers to take significant action after members of his Mercedes team were held up in a terrifying robbery.

Watches, laptops and passports were stolen, while one of the crew had a gun held to his head. Shots were also fired by the armed assailants.

Formula One chairman Chase Carey, who was in Sao Paulo for the penultimate round of the season, did not comment on the security lapses, but an F1 spokesperson said it was up to the promoter of the Interlagos race to do more.

''We are extremely disappointed with the events of last week,'' he said. ''In fact, disappointed is not even a strong enough word.

''But is not our call, and it is not our responsibility. Security within the circuit is up to the promoter, and they have to liaise with the local authorities. We are actively involved, but we cannot be experts in every city we go to.

''We don't want these things to happen. We have a year between now and the next race to get it sorted, and we would be extremely disappointed if things have not been looked at."


KEYWORDS

sportf1motorsportformula 1

Related Articles

More in this Section

Brandt Snedeker playing through the pain

Man United unwilling to sell Marouane Fellaini as contract talks drag on

Páirc Uí Chaoimh funding 'not affected' by failure to land Rugby World Cup

'Hugely disappointed' - Ireland players react to losing Rugby World Cup bid


Today's Stories

Springboks’ demise a sign of World Rugby’s deeper malaise

Irish dreams crumble in face of Danish onslaught

Springboks’ demise a sign of World Rugby’s deeper malaise

Tracey Kennedy’s historic Cork appointment confirmed

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »