Former UFC fighter calls out Davy Russell on Twitter

Former UFC fighter and analyst Dan Hardy has taken to Twitter to call out Davy Russell, after the Irish rider was handed a four-day ban for punching a horse on the neck, writes Stephen Barry.

The two-time Champion Jockey was originally given a caution for the incident at Tramore last month, but it was decided on review that this was “unduly lenient” and a Turf Club appeals committee imposed the suspension.

Hardy, however, tweeted that he still considered it an all too lenient ban:

“If @_Davy_Russel_ wants to throw some punches in my direction, he'll be getting some back. He should be banned for life. #AnimalCruelty”

To which, Russell replied: “Are u calling me out ??”

Are u calling me out ?? — Davy Russell (@_Davy_Russel_) September 5, 2017

The conversation went so far as discussing terms for a fight!

Hardy promised he’d “even carry you around the racecourse first”, while Russell made his T&Cs clear: “Las Vegas 50/50 none of that 70/30 s##t”.

Well it has to b Las Vegas 50/50 none of that 70/30 s##t — Davy Russell (@_Davy_Russel_) September 5, 2017

Both fancy their chances to win, too…

Hold his coat Ive gone through bigger lads to see a fight — Davy Russell (@_Davy_Russel_) September 5, 2017

Four days suspension? I think four minutes in a cage with me would be better punishment. https://t.co/h0sekkhzUp — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 5, 2017

lol! Yeah... good one. One KO loss in almost 300 fights. I'll take those odds any day. 😂 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 5, 2017

Let's not be silly here. It would be neither 'super', nor fight. Swift, violent and conclusive. Exactly why it won't happen. https://t.co/G2SCHX9xpz — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 6, 2017

No offence, Davy, but we reckon Dan might edge it on the judge’s scorecards alright!