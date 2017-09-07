Home»Sport

Former UFC fighter calls out Davy Russell on Twitter

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 11:39 am

Former UFC fighter and analyst Dan Hardy has taken to Twitter to call out Davy Russell, after the Irish rider was handed a four-day ban for punching a horse on the neck, writes Stephen Barry.

The two-time Champion Jockey was originally given a caution for the incident at Tramore last month, but it was decided on review that this was “unduly lenient” and a Turf Club appeals committee imposed the suspension.

Hardy, however, tweeted that he still considered it an all too lenient ban:

“If @_Davy_Russel_ wants to throw some punches in my direction, he'll be getting some back. He should be banned for life. #AnimalCruelty”

To which, Russell replied: “Are u calling me out ??”

The conversation went so far as discussing terms for a fight!

Hardy promised he’d “even carry you around the racecourse first”, while Russell made his T&Cs clear: “Las Vegas 50/50 none of that 70/30 s##t”.

Both fancy their chances to win, too…

No offence, Davy, but we reckon Dan might edge it on the judge’s scorecards alright!


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS horse racing, davy russell, dan hardy, ufc, mma, punch, tramore

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Carl Frampton confirms new trainer following Barry McGuigan split

Rafa Benitez hopes to be in Newcastle dugout against Swansea after undergoing surgery

Alexis Sanchez could cost Arsenal around £140million - Arsene Wenger

Tyrone star Justin McMahon retires from inter-county football


Today's Stories

Ireland’s reliance on Wes Hoolahan is savaged

Brian Cody must stay, says Eddie Brennan

All hands on deck as build up to Tokyo begins

Semi-final place at stake as Ireland take on Sweden

Lifestyle

Nick Kelly praised for debut feature looking at autism

The Yellow River is not a nostalgic memoir for Seán McSweeney and Gerard Smyth

A Question of Taste - Rachel Croash

Stepping up to help out at your local GAA club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 