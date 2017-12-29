Home»Sport

Former Munster coach Alan Gaffney takes temporary charge at Northampton

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 12:59 pm

Northampton Saints have appointed former Ireland backs coach Alan Gaffney as interim head coach until the end of the season.

The Australian will act as a technical coaching consultant, following the sacking of director of rugby Jim Mallinder earlier this month.

"I am really excited about the challenge ahead," former Munster director of rugby Gaffney said.

"Any coach would jump at the chance to work with the calibre of players Saints have.

"The squad have shown what they're capable of earlier in the season but, for whatever reason, they have not been able to perform at that level consistently."


