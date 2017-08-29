Former Ireland international appointed coach with England U21s

Former Everton and Birmingham midfielder Lee Carsley has been appointed England Under-21 national specialist coach.

The former Ireland international is currently in charge of the Under-23 side at Birmingham but previously worked alongside England Under-21 coach Aidy Bothroyd with the Under-19s in 2016.

Carsley, who left his role with the FA to become Manchester City Under-18 coach before taking up his current role with Birmingham over the summer, told bcfc.com: "I know the staff from working there last time. It was a big wrench to leave the FA, but having the chance to work at Manchester City I felt at the time was a big draw.

"The fact that I can now coincide doing the 23s at Birmingham with a part-time role at the FA with the England Under-21s is fantastic.

"A lot of the England team is the team I worked with when I was last there, with the Under-19s, so it will be good to see a lot of old faces and the way some of them have progressed in the last year-and-a-half is outstanding.

"I am really fortunate to be given this chance and I appreciate that the FA wanted me back."