Former GAA President calls on GAA to review relationship with Sky Sports

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 03:41 pm

Former GAA President and MEP Sean Kelly has called on the GAA to review the airing of GAA games on Sky Sports, writes Ciara Phelan.

The airing of GAA games on the broadcaster received criticism during the summer when some Championship games were shown exclusively on the subscription based service meaning many fans could not watch their county play.

Speaking on C103's Cork Today Show, the former GAA President has said it is time to review the GAA's relationship with Sky Sports and questioned if it has been of any benefit to the GAA.

"When I was President of the GAA, we didn't go down the Sky route but subsequently there were offers made and I think it was probably done in good faith," he said.

"Now it is time to review it. Listening and watching what happened during the summer, I'd have to ask the GAA to look seriously at the benefit of Sky, both in terms of what they got out of it in terms of financially which is not the main point but in terms of the audiences.

Mr Kelly questioned if the changes were worth while commenting that it has left a lot of people unable to view games including the elderly who may not have Sky Sports or are unable to attend the watch on the sidelines.

"I have my doubts very much but I hope when it is renewed that all of those things will be taken into account and that the facts and figures will be put on the table," he said.

"In fairness to the GAA, when it came up in congress, there was no objection to it but I think now, having giving the matter and the opportunity to develop over a number of years, you'd have to ask yourself is it worth it?"


