Former England manager Graham Taylor dies

Former England manager Graham Taylor has died. He was 72.

BREAKING: Former England manager Graham Taylor has died aged 72 #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/0QORjCCfvg — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 12, 2017

A family statement said: "With the greatest sadness, we have to announce that Graham passed away at his home early this morning of a suspected heart attack. The family are devastated by this sudden and totally unexpected loss."

Taylor managed England from 1990 until 1993. He was a club manager at Lincoln, Watford, Aston Villa and Wolves, and in recent years a pundit on the BBC and BT Sport.

Taylor had a difficult time in charge of his national team, with criticism about his perceived long-ball game. However under his leadership England qualified for Euro 92 in Sweden.

The tournament was a tough one for England and their manager. His side failed to get out of their group and Taylor also substituted Gary Lineker, in the final group game when a goal was needed, in what proved to be the striker's final game for England.

Taylor kept his job, but failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the United States led to his resignation in November 1993.

Many have paid tribute to Taylor online.

Very sad to hear the news about Graham Taylor. A @WatfordFC legend and an absolute gentleman 🙏🏾 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 12, 2017

Graham Taylor's decency towards his media denigrators post-England marked him out as an exceptional man. Never forgot but never showed it. — Pat Murphy (@patmurphybbc) January 12, 2017

Absolutely terrible news to hear Graham Taylor has passed away today at the age of 72. RIP pic.twitter.com/MFMiO7haQH — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) January 12, 2017

Sad sad news that my old and last manager at #AVFC Graham Taylor has passed away. Deepest condolences to all of Graham's family and friends. — Ian Taylor (@IanTaylor7) January 12, 2017

Spent a few hours interviewing Graham Taylor many moons ago for a documentary about Paul McGrath, wonderful company, true football man — Dave Hannigan (@daveyhannigan) January 12, 2017

