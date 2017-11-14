Home»Sport

Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair held on suspicion of assaulting police officer

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 12:29 pm

Former England international Trevor Sinclair has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after being held for allegedly drink driving.

Lancashire Police said the 44-year-old had been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The TV pundit, who played for Manchester City, West Ham and Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, common assault and criminal damage on Sunday after a woman suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a car.

He was further arrested on Monday afternoon on suspicion of a public order offence and assaulting a police officer.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said the force was called to a disturbance at a house on Victory Boulevard in Lytham at 8.45pm on Sunday.

He said: "Officers attended the property and found a man had already left the property in his car, a Tesla X60D.

"A short time later officers found the vehicle which had been involved in a collision with a woman pedestrian on Clifton Drive. She received minor injuries."

A post on Sinclair's Twitter account on Sunday evening said: "Racist old bill all over the Sinclair residence again tonight. Thank god as a black man I've not fallen asleep again."

The post was later deleted.


KEYWORDS

Trevor Sinclairpolicearresteddrink drivingassault

More in this Section

Katie Taylor to make first defense of WBA title against Jessica McCaskill

Randolph nervous and excited ahead of tonight's game

Sweden celebrated qualifying for the World Cup by absolutely destroying a San Siro TV set

Republic of Ireland gear up for biggest game in years


Today's Stories

Rugby Country only stretches so far and bosses will in time come calling to Ireland

The November questions: Points of substance around the autumn tests

Loosen the straitjacket and Ireland can escape to victory against Denmark

Ireland squad uniting behind Bundee Aki after criticism

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »