Former Chelsea midfielder signs for Dundalk

Former Chelsea Youth Cup-winning captain Conor Clifford has signed for Dundalk, writes Stephen Barry.

The 25-year-old Dubliner signs from National League side Boreham Wood after ten years playing in England.

Clifford was a major prospect in the Chelsea academy, scoring the Youth Cup winning goal as captain in 2010. He played 45 times for Ireland at underage level and was called up by Giovanni Trapattoni for a World Cup qualifier in 2012, but never made a senior appearance for either Chelsea or Ireland.

Instead, he went on a series of loan moves before getting regular game-time with Southend United and Boreham Wood, where he made 62 appearances since August 2015.

However he hasn’t played for the non-league side since December 3 after returning to Dublin for personal reasons and Boreham Wood confirmed his departure with “a heavy heart”.

Clifford said: “I am delighted to have signed with the club. I spoke with Stephen Kenny and things went well there so I can’t wait to get started. I trained with the lads earlier today and enjoyed it.

“Stephen was massive in my decision. I like the way that the team played last year and he has done great things with Dundalk. I am looking forward to playing under him so I am happy to be here.

Delighted to have signed for @DundalkFC can't wait to get started — conor clifford (@conorclifford91) January 16, 2017

“Europe is something I am looking forward to this season. I watched Dundalk in the Champions League and Europa League last season and I was very impressed with them. The style of football was good and they played well.

“I want to do something similar this year. I want to help repeat that but I want to win trophies as well. I want to win things. That’s the aim and hopefully we can achieve that.”

Clifford played with Andy Boyle and Richie Towell at Crumlin United, with the ex-Dundalk duo playing a role in his arrival.

“I know Andy (Boyle) and Richie (Towell). They have been here and they are good friends of mine so I have been aware of what was going on at the club and how well they have been doing.

“I have seen them do well and they spoke so highly of the club before I came here. It was something that played was a big factor in coming here. The season can’t come quick enough. “

Boreham Wood chairman Danny Hunter said: “In truth we didn’t want Conor to leave us. That said I spoke with him at length and he just felt he’d been away from his native Dublin for over 10 years now and it was time for him to return home.

“He’s also joining the Irish champions Dundalk, which is barely an hour away from his front door and with their pre-season starting as early as this week he can get up to speed with his new teammates and settle in. He can, I believe as Dundalk are the reigning Irish champions, look forward to a Champions League qualifier sometime in July.

“My abiding memory of Conor will be him smashing home our winning penalty at Aldershot last season. It gave us a 2-1 win and lifeline with just two games to go, we took the lifeline, we stayed up with the lads help and we haven’t looked back since.

“As for the deal, it was in truth a very simple and speedy one. I’d like to thank both the Dundalk first team manager Stephen Kenny and their general manager Martin Connolly for their help in putting it to bed so quickly and I hope Conor’s a huge success for them.”

Meanwhile, midfielder John Mountney, Dundalk’s longest serving player alongside Chris Shields, has signed a new contract at the club. 2017 will be his sixth season with the Lilywhites.

