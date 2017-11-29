Home»Sport

Former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas quits Shanghai SIPG and plans to take part in Dakar Rally

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 04:19 pm

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas will contest the Dakar Rally in 2018 after quitting as manager of Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

Villas-Boas, whose uncle took part in the event in 1982, will drive a Toyota Hilux in the 15-day rally which starts in Peru on January 6 and travels through Bolivia before finishing in Argentina on January 20.

The 40-year-old motorsport enthusiast considered tackling the gruelling race on a motorbike, but was persuaded to switch to the Hilux pick-up and will have fellow Portuguese Ruben Faria as his co-driver.

"I spoke with my friend Alex Doringer, the manager of the KTM team, who told me that I would still need a full year’s preparation to get there and that it was better to consider doing it with a car," Villas-Boas said.

"So I got in touch with Team Overdrive and here I am!"


KEYWORDS

SoccerSportAndre Villas-BoasDakar RallyMotorsportShanghaiChelsea

More in this Section

Watch: Can Cork clubs complete an All-Ireland clean sweep this weekend?

Here's when the 2018 World Cup draw is on and how you can watch it

Irish snooker player Leo Fernandez dumps world number three out of UK Championship after stunning fightback

Sam Allardyce to 'finalise terms' to become Everton manager this afternoon


Today's Stories

Bell’s fighting Irish hold mighty Dutch in World Cup qualifier

Galway minor boss Jeff Lynskey pours cold water over Offaly claims

Cora Staunton eyes perfect parting gift with Carnacon

League quarter-finals set to spark fixtures pile-up

Lifestyle

Co-working the new buzzword

Artist presents a picture of Ireland as it was

Super Mario’s many faces

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »