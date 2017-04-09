Home»Sport

Forget the Everton v Leicester six-goal thriller - people can't get enough of Romelu Lukaku's incredible goal-scoring stats

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 06:04 pm

It was goals galore at Goodison Park as Everton secured a comfortable 4-2 victory against Leicester.

But fans appeared to be more interested in Romelu Lukaku who not only added two goals to the score-sheet but also maintained his run of scoring in every home match in 2017 – a streak he extended to eight games as he took his Premier League tally to 23 goals, one more than Middlesbrough’s entire total.

His work on the pitch this season has made for some pretty impressive stats and gained a lot of fans:

Does it mean there’s a Golden Boot in sight for the Everton striker?

