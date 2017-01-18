Footballer facing FA charge over Harry Arter comments

Semi-professional footballer Alfie Barker has been charged by the Football Association in relation to offensive messages sent to Bournemouth's Harry Arter about his stillborn daughter.

The tweets from an account in the name of Barker were sent to Arter after Bournemouth conceded a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal on January 3.

A statement from the FA on Wednesday night read: "Alfie Barker has been charged for misconduct in relation to social media comments.

"It is alleged the player posted comments which were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to Rule E3 (1).

"He has until January 25, 2017 to respond to the charge."

Southern Football League Premier Division side Hitchin sacked Barker after the incident.

One of the tweets said: "atleast you didn't lose your kid."

It was then followed up by another tweet to the Bournemouth midfielder which said: "big hype just for a disappointment like the 9 months leading up to your childs birth."

The following day, Barker, who was on loan at Codicote, issued an apology for what he described as "disgraceful comments" and the account was later deleted.

Bournemouth and Arter became aware of the posts following the match and reported them directly to Twitter, who have stated the organisation does not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons.

Arter and his partner Rachel's daughter Renee was stillborn in December 2015.