Football world rallies in support of Borussia Dortmund and Marc Bartra

The football world was quick to express solidarity with Borussia Dortmund after a number of explosions around their team bus caused the Champions League clash with Monaco to be postponed.

The club confirmed Spanish defender Marc Bartra was injured in the incident, and the first leg of the quarter-final tie was rescheduled for Wednesday.

Former Germany captain Michael Ballack tweeted: "Hope everything is fine with the @BVB team and hope that you are ok @MarcBartra".

Current Germany international and captain of Dortmund's rivals Schalke, Benedikt Howedes, tweeted a message to the club in German which read: "Separated in colours, united against violence! All the best, @MarcBartra and the entire team of the @BVB! I hope you're fine! #BVBASM."

Ilkay Gundogan, who played over 100 games for Dortmund before moving to Manchester City in 2016, posted: "I can not believe it! I hope you all go well @BVB!"

Among the Bundesliga clubs quick to offer support were Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen, the latter tweeting: "We're shocked by the news out of Dortmund. Our thoughts are with @BVB and we're wishing a speedy recovery to @MarcBartra!"

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti posted: "We give all our support to @BVB and wish @MarcBartra an early recovery."

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos tweeted: "Today @BVB @MarcBartra and nothing more."

Villarreal's former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado had words of support for fellow Spaniard Bartra, tweeting in Spanish: "All my support for the @BVB right now and especially my companion @MarcBartra. Today, everyone is closer than ever."

Manchester United noted the incident involving their former Champions League rivals, tweeting: "We're sending our support to our friends at @BVB tonight."

Liverpool added: "Thinking about all of our friends at @BVB this evening. YNWA."

And Atletico Madrid, preparing for Wednesday night's last-eight clash against Leicester, tweeted: "Our support from Madrid for @BVB. We hope that @MarcBartra is alright and wish him a speedy recovery."