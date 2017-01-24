Home»Sport

Football rumours: The Dimitri Payet saga rumbles on

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 09:50 am

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

West Ham are remaining defiant in their bid to keep DIMITRI PAYET, having rejected a third offer from Marseille, according to Sky Sports.

The Evening Standard are reporting that Tottenham are considering a bid for Inter Milan defender ANDREA RANOCCHIA.

PATRICK VAN AANHOLT is close to joining Crystal Palace from Sunderland in a £12million move, reports the Guardian.

Chelsea will not let ASMIR BEGOVIC join Bournemouth without signing a replacement first, according to the Telegraph.

The Sun reports that Middlesbrough are holding out for £12million for Jordan Rhodes, with Sheffield Wednesday set to bid £8m.

